Underdog Bookstore & Events
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Underdog Bookstore & Events

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Underdog Bookstore & Events

Our mission

At Underdog Bookstore, our mission is to foster community engagement with literacy and learning through diverse books and inclusive events. We are committed to uplifting marginalized voices by featuring LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, Disabled and Neurodiverse authors and stories for all ages. 


At our Monrovia storefront, our vision is to create a safe space where everyone can feel welcomed, represented and inspired. Your generous donations allow us to provide free programs and resources for our community.

Events
Events
Banned Books Club at Underdog Bookstore
Event
Banned Books Club at Underdog Bookstore
Dec 18 - May 20 | 18 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Get your tickets
Writing Workshops with K. Andrew Turner
Event
Writing Workshops with K. Andrew Turner
Aug 6 - May 21 | 10 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Book a Table for a Pop-Up Vendor Sale
Event
Book a Table for a Pop-Up Vendor Sale
Feb 7 - Jun 5 | 25 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Embracing the Tarot Workshops
Event
Embracing the Tarot Workshops
Jan 6 - May 26 | 5 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Miss Godwin Staged Reading
Event
Miss Godwin Staged Reading
May 29 - May 30 | 2 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Community Grief Circle at Underdog Bookstore
Event
Community Grief Circle at Underdog Bookstore
May 25 - May 31 | 11 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Full Moon Writing Meditation
Event
Full Moon Writing Meditation
Oct 17 - May 31 | 21 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Book Club: Love in a F*cked Up World
Event
Book Club: Love in a F*cked Up World
May 13 - Oct 14 | 6 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Writing Workshops with Phoenix Mendoza
Event
Writing Workshops with Phoenix Mendoza
Mar 12 - Jul 9 | 5 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Underdog Bookstore Open Mic Nights
Event
Underdog Bookstore Open Mic Nights
Dec 20 - Jun 19 | 18 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Get your tickets
Resume Writing
Event
Resume Writing
Apr 1 - Oct 31 | 4 dates & times
312 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to support Monrovia's Underdog Bookstore
Donation
Donate to support Monrovia's Underdog Bookstore
At Underdog Bookstore, we aim to amplify underrepresented voices and provide inclusive events where our community can unite to explore, connect, and celebrate the power of literacy and learning. We believe literature can unlock dialogue, understanding, and empathy, and every individual deserves a welcoming and inclusive space to feel valued and represented. In addition to offering a curated selection of diverse books, we proudly feature gifts crafted by local vendors, supporting the creative spirit of our community. Alongside our bookish offerings, we serve as a community hub and mutual aid site, providing free resources, programs and supplies for those in need. By championing diversity and inclusivity in all our work as a nonprofit, we aspire to build a stronger, more connected community of underdogs, and your generosity will help make that work possible. Your donations will support the following: Maintaining our physical space and inventory Book gifting programs (in-store & pop-ups) Storytime, book readings, and author panelsFree events and workshopsMutual-Aid & Community Care You can also learn more about our journey or contact us here.
Donate today
Sponsor a Shelf at Underdog Bookstore
Donation
Sponsor a Shelf at Underdog Bookstore
At Underdog Bookstore, our mission is to foster community engagement with literacy and learning through diverse books and inclusive events. We provide a safe space where all can feel welcomed and represented at our brick-and-mortar in Old Town Monrovia. The support of our generous sponsors allows us to make our mission a reality, keeping our doors open and our shelves filled with the latest enriching reads. Please consider joining other like-minded groups and individuals by becoming an Underdog Bookstore Sponsor today.If you would like to make a regular one-time or monthly recurring donation instead, you can do so here, or find out more at underdogbookstore.org. Each Sponsor a Shelf tier includes the perks listed in the tiers below.
Donate today
Monrovia Pride Book Festival Fundraiser
Donation
Monrovia Pride Book Festival Fundraiser
$225 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.underdogbookstore.org/

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