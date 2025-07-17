Underdog Bookstore & Events

Donate to support Monrovia's Underdog Bookstore
At Underdog Bookstore, we aim to amplify underrepresented voices and provide inclusive events where our community can unite to explore, connect, and celebrate the power of literacy and learning. We believe literature can unlock dialogue, understanding, and empathy, and every individual deserves a welcoming and inclusive space to feel valued and represented. In addition to offering a curated selection of diverse books, we proudly feature gifts crafted by local vendors, supporting the creative spirit of our community. Alongside our bookish offerings, we serve as a community hub and mutual aid site, providing free resources, programs and supplies for those in need. By championing diversity and inclusivity in all our work as a nonprofit, we aspire to build a stronger, more connected community of underdogs, and your generosity will help make that work possible. Your donations will support the following: Maintaining our physical space and inventory Book gifting programs (in-store & pop-ups) Storytime, book readings, and author panelsFree events and workshopsMutual-Aid & Community Care You can also learn more about our journey or contact us here.