Underdog Bookstore & Events

At Underdog Bookstore, our mission is to foster community engagement with literacy and learning through diverse books and inclusive events. We are committed to uplifting marginalized voices by featuring LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, Disabled and Neurodiverse authors and stories for all ages.





At our Monrovia storefront, our vision is to create a safe space where everyone can feel welcomed, represented and inspired. Your generous donations allow us to provide free programs and resources for our community.