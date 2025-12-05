Unidxs Western North Carolina

Donate for Healthy Food in Our Pantry
Our food pantry at Unidxs WNC is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our community. We are currently working hard to improve the foods offered to our neighbors. Our goal is to promote healthier options, while offering culturally appropriate foods for all individuals and families who rely on our support to meet their nutritional needs. On average, our pantry serves over 120 families a week (around 450-500 people). Your gift keeps our pantry stocked with fresh, healthy food 🥦 for neighbors across Western North Carolina. Your donation will go directly towards purchasing heart healthy, diabetic friendly, allergen-free, gluten-free, and culturally specific food items for our bodega. This includes items such as fresh produce, milk, whole wheat pasta and bread, low sodium snacks, eggs, low-sugar yogurt, and oats.Every contribution supports our values of dignity, inclusion, and care.