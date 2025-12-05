Donation

Donate to make a difference

🌟Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Unidxs Western North Carolina, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Your donations directly fuel transformation across our community: • Educational Excellence: Support school programs that inspire first-generation graduates across all 7 Western North Carolina counties, helping students become the first in their families to reach new heights.• STEM & Academic Support: Sponsor clubs that provide crucial STEM education and academic advising, opening doors to future careers and opportunities.• Breaking Down Barriers: Fund mini-scholarships that remove financial obstacles to college applications and essential school materials. • Community Wellness: Provide vital medical assistance to neighbors who need it most. • Nourishing Our Community: Stock our food pantry with nutritious items for families facing food insecurity. • Sustaining Our Impact: Maintain our facility so we can continue serving as a beacon of hope and resources in our community.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts and creates real change in real lives. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact across Western North Carolina.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make a lasting impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission—your support doesn't just help us grow, it helps our entire community thrive! 🌟