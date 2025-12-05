Unidxs Western North Carolina

Unidxs Western North Carolina

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Our mission

Unidxs Western North Carolina empowers LGBTQ+ youth through advocacy, education, and community support, fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all. They aim to uplift marginalized voices and promote equality in Western North Carolina.
Past events
Past events
Event
Western Carolina MedCat Fieldtrip - FHS
Dec 5, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EST
1 University Dr, Cullowhee, NC 28723, USA
Event
Western Carolina MedCat Fieldtrip - SMHS
Dec 5, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EST
1 University Dr, Cullowhee, NC 28723, USA
Event
Western Carolina University MedCat Field Trip - MEC
Dec 5, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EST
1 University Dr, Cullowhee, NC 28723, USA
Event
Western Carolina MedCat Fieldtrip - JCS
Dec 5, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EST
1 University Dr, Cullowhee, NC 28723, USA
More ways to support us
Donate for Healthy Food in Our Pantry
Donation
Donate for Healthy Food in Our Pantry
Our food pantry at Unidxs WNC is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our community. We are currently working hard to improve the foods offered to our neighbors. Our goal is to promote healthier options, while offering culturally appropriate foods for all individuals and families who rely on our support to meet their nutritional needs. On average, our pantry serves over 120 families a week (around 450-500 people). Your gift keeps our pantry stocked with fresh, healthy food 🥦 for neighbors across Western North Carolina. Your donation will go directly towards purchasing heart healthy, diabetic friendly, allergen-free, gluten-free, and culturally specific food items for our bodega. This includes items such as fresh produce, milk, whole wheat pasta and bread, low sodium snacks, eggs, low-sugar yogurt, and oats.Every contribution supports our values of dignity, inclusion, and care.
Donate today
ESL/Spanish classes with UNIDXS
Event
ESL/Spanish classes with UNIDXS
This is an interest survey for students and families wishing to take either an ESL 6 week course or a Spanish 6 week course. If we have enough participants UNIDXS will work on creating a program virtually or in-person dependent on preferences.
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Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
🌟Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Unidxs Western North Carolina, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Your donations directly fuel transformation across our community: • Educational Excellence: Support school programs that inspire first-generation graduates across all 7 Western North Carolina counties, helping students become the first in their families to reach new heights.• STEM & Academic Support: Sponsor clubs that provide crucial STEM education and academic advising, opening doors to future careers and opportunities.• Breaking Down Barriers: Fund mini-scholarships that remove financial obstacles to college applications and essential school materials. • Community Wellness: Provide vital medical assistance to neighbors who need it most. • Nourishing Our Community: Stock our food pantry with nutritious items for families facing food insecurity. • Sustaining Our Impact: Maintain our facility so we can continue serving as a beacon of hope and resources in our community.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts and creates real change in real lives. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact across Western North Carolina.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make a lasting impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission—your support doesn't just help us grow, it helps our entire community thrive! 🌟
Donate today

Our website

https://unidxswnc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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