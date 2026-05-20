Union Hill Athletic Booster Club

Custom

Advertising Banner

We are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for your business to purchase signage to display at Union Hill High School football and baseball fields. Advertising panels will be constructed of a mesh banner material and can display your company logo, message, or slogan. Each banner will be 96x48in in size and will bear the artwork and lettering provided by the client. Please keep in mind that the banners are best viewed with large text and graphics, as smaller text will be difficult to read from a distance. The client will need to provide artwork and return with order form along with payment. Each standard size banner sells for $350.00 and will remain up for the duration of 2 consecutive school years.