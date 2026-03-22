Union Lodge No.48
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Our mission
Union Lodge No. 48 fosters community spirit through charitable activities and events. Their mission is to support local initiatives and promote fellowship, exemplified by events like the Spirit of 1776 Raffle, which funds their community efforts.
Events
Events
Raffle
Union Lodge No.48's Spirit of 1776 Raffle
Mar 22, 4:00 AM - Jun 29, 6:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/groups/655622757857027
Contact information
[email protected]
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