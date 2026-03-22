Union Lodge No.48

Union Lodge No.48

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Our mission

Union Lodge No. 48 fosters community spirit through charitable activities and events. Their mission is to support local initiatives and promote fellowship, exemplified by events like the Spirit of 1776 Raffle, which funds their community efforts.
Events
Events
Union Lodge No.48's Spirit of 1776 Raffle
Raffle
Union Lodge No.48's Spirit of 1776 Raffle
Mar 22, 4:00 AM - Jun 29, 6:00 PM EDT
View raffle

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/groups/655622757857027

Contact information

[email protected]
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