Donation

We the People Speak - Sponsorship

Thank you for supporting We the People Speak by sponsoring an ad in our program, a community-centered event hosted by Unite 4 Democracy.Your sponsorship helps bring people together for meaningful conversation, civic engagement, and connection across perspectives. Together, we are building a stronger, more informed, and more connected community.Please select your sponsorship level below to confirm your participation. We are grateful for your support of this important work.For sponsorships that include program ads, we will follow up with you after your donation to collect artwork and details.Community Champion ($500+) Includes Full Page Ad + Recognition. Please Enter $500 or more in “Other” to select this option