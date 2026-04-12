Unite 4 Democracy

Unite 4 Democracy

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Our mission

Unite 4 Democracy empowers citizens to protect and strengthen democracy through advocacy, education, and community engagement, ensuring that every voice is heard and every vote counts.
Events
Events
WTPS-Tickets
Event
WTPS-Tickets
May 29, 7:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
7688 SW Capitol Hwy #37, Portland, OR 97219, USA
Get your tickets
WTPS-Student Tickets
Event
WTPS-Student Tickets
May 29, 7:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
7688 SW Capitol Hwy #37, Portland, OR 97219, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
We the People Speak - Sponsorship
Donation
We the People Speak - Sponsorship
Thank you for supporting We the People Speak by sponsoring an ad in our program, a community-centered event hosted by Unite 4 Democracy.Your sponsorship helps bring people together for meaningful conversation, civic engagement, and connection across perspectives. Together, we are building a stronger, more informed, and more connected community.Please select your sponsorship level below to confirm your participation. We are grateful for your support of this important work.For sponsorships that include program ads, we will follow up with you after your donation to collect artwork and details.Community Champion ($500+) Includes Full Page Ad + Recognition. Please Enter $500 or more in “Other” to select this option
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Donate to U4D to help save democracy
Donation
Donate to U4D to help save democracy
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Our website

https://www.unite4democracy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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