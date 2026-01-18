United Abacus Arithmetic Association
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The United Abacus Arithmetic Association promotes mental arithmetic skills globally through competitions, training, and resources, fostering cognitive development and enhancing mathematical abilities in children.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 GlobalCup Abacus Mental Arithmetic Championship
Jan 18, 8:00 - 4:00 PM PST
1600 Grand Ave, Diamond Bar, CA 91765, USA
Custom
Annual Journal Fund Raising
Oct 17, 4:00 PM - Dec 31, 11:55 PM PST
Our website
https://www.uaaa-global.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by