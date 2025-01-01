United Caribbean Association of Philadelphia (UCAP)
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United Caribbean Association of Philadelphia (UCAP)

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United Caribbean Association of Philadelphia (UCAP)

Our mission

The United Caribbean Association of Philadelphia (UCAP) fosters cultural unity through the Philadelphia Caribbean Carnival, celebrating heritage and connecting communities. We empower individuals & promote cultural exchange to keep traditions alive.
Events
Events
2026 Philly Caribbean Carnival
Event
2026 Philly Caribbean Carnival
Jun 20, 10:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Philly Carnival Small Business Advertising
Event
2026 Philly Carnival Small Business Advertising
Jun 20, 10:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
Chamounix Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Two Dollars, One Dream - Philly Carnival Fundraiser
Donation
Two Dollars, One Dream - Philly Carnival Fundraiser
$258 of $100,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://philadelphiacarnival.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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