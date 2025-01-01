United Caribbean Association of Philadelphia (UCAP)
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United Caribbean Association of Philadelphia (UCAP)
Our mission
The United Caribbean Association of Philadelphia (UCAP) fosters cultural unity through the Philadelphia Caribbean Carnival, celebrating heritage and connecting communities. We empower individuals & promote cultural exchange to keep traditions alive.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Philly Caribbean Carnival
Jun 20, 10:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Philly Carnival Small Business Advertising
Jun 20, 10:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
Chamounix Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Two Dollars, One Dream - Philly Carnival Fundraiser
$258 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://philadelphiacarnival.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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