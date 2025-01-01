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Why United Elite Reckoning?Elite Competition & ExposureAs part of the Adidas Gold Circuit, our athletes compete against top programs regionally and nationally, gaining valuable exposure and experience at a high level of play.We focus on Intentional Player Development:Skill development and basketball IQConditioning, discipline, and accountabilityLearning how to compete the right wayUnderstanding team roles and leadershipEvery athlete is coached, evaluated, and developed with purpose.Athletes in United Elite Reckoning are supported both on and off the court through:Character and leadership developmentAcademic accountability and goal-settingGuidance on time management and disciplinePositive role modeling from coaches and mentorsWe believe basketball is a tool to build confident, disciplined, and respectful young men — not just athletes.We value:Effort over entitlementCoachability over egoTeam success over individual statisticsGrowth, consistency, and accountabilityThis program is designed for athletes who want to work, learn, and grow.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.