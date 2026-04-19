United Foundation Of Central Florida Inc
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United Foundation Of Central Florida Inc
Our mission
UFCF mobilizes communities to provide immediate humanitarian aid and long-term support for families in need. Their focus is on rebuilding lives and restoring hope through collaborative efforts and the essential distribution of resources.
Past events
Past events
Event
UFCF's 12th Anniversary Fundraising Gala
Apr 19, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
3000 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32805, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
UFCF FLU College Tours Fundraiser
$3,175 of $6,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
The 2026 UFCF Impact Challenge
$0 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Stronger Together: Rebuilding Jamaica One Family at a Time 🇯🇲
$13,311 of $17,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.unitedfoundationcf.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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