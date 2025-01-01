United High School Band Boosters
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Our mission
The United High School Band Boosters support student musicians by raising funds for equipment, instruments, and performance opportunities, addressing budget cuts to ensure a thriving music program and enriching the community through the arts.
More ways to support us
Custom
Full uniform payment
Pay for your student’s full band uniform here 👏
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Donation
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$11,620 of $70,000 goal
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Custom
Uniform payment plan
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Contact information
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