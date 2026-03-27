United States Taiwan Watch
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
United States Taiwan Watch advocates for Taiwan's international presence and security. We monitor geopolitical developments, promote awareness, and foster U.S.-Taiwan relations to empower Taiwan's voice on the global stage.
Past events
Past events
Event
Houston Fundraising: Global Taiwan
Mar 27, 5:30 - 7:30 PM CDT
5885 Point W Dr, Houston, TX 77036, USA
Event
人選之人座談會
Oct 17, 4:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
450 Jane Stanford Way, Stanford, CA 94305, USA
Our website
https://www.ustw.watch/en
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by