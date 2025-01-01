United Swiss Societies Of Northern California Inc
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Our mission
United Swiss Societies of Northern California fosters community among Swiss expatriates through cultural events, social gatherings, and support for Swiss heritage, promoting unity and connection among Swiss clubs in the region.
Events
Events
Event
Swiss Park Newark - Pre-Order Food for the event
Jun 13, 11:00 - 3:30 PM PDT
5911 Mowry Ave, Newark, CA 94560, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Ameswell Hotel - Pre-Order Food for the event
Jun 13, 11:30 - 3:30 PM PDT
800 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Swiss Kids Camp 2026
Jun 14, 9:30 - 3:30 PM PDT
5911 Mowry Ave, Newark, CA 94560, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.ussnc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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