Unity in Strings
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Our mission
Unity in Strings fosters community through music, providing opportunities for individuals to connect, learn, and grow together. We believe in the power of strings to unite diverse voices and inspire creativity in all ages.
Past events
Past events
Event
1st Annual String Fling
Apr 18, 5:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
1910 Beck St, Bryan, TX 77803, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Adopt a Duo!
$1,100 of $14,705 goal
Donate today
Donation
Donate to Unity In Strings
$2,205 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.unityinstrings.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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