University Of Rhode Island - Graduate Student Association

University Of Rhode Island - Graduate Student Association

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Our mission

The Graduate Student Association at URI fosters community engagement by connecting graduate students with faculty and local voices through events like 'Pints and Perspectives,' promoting dialogue on important topics in a relaxed setting.
Past events
Past events
Graduate Student Gala "Blooming into the Future"
Event
Graduate Student Gala "Blooming into the Future"
May 8, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
950 N Quidnessett Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852, USA
Are We Finally Too Good to Ignore? The Rise of Women's Sports in the US
Event
Are We Finally Too Good to Ignore? The Rise of Women's Sports in the US
Apr 28, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
CANCELLED: Pints and Perspectives : Lecture and A Show
Event
CANCELLED: Pints and Perspectives : Lecture and A Show
Apr 22, 6:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
Pints and Perspectives: Let's Talk Grad Life
Event
Pints and Perspectives: Let's Talk Grad Life
Apr 17, 4:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
51 Lower College Rd, Kingston, RI 02881, USA
Pints and Perspectives : What Can You Get Away With?
Event
Pints and Perspectives : What Can You Get Away With?
Apr 13, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
25 Village Square Dr, South Kingstown, RI 02879, USA
Pints and Perspectives : Finding What Matters in a World of Data
Event
Pints and Perspectives : Finding What Matters in a World of Data
Apr 9, 6:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
25 Village Square Dr, South Kingstown, RI 02879, USA
Pints and Perspectives: Our Moment in History
Event
Pints and Perspectives: Our Moment in History
Mar 25, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
25 Village Square Dr, South Kingstown, RI 02879, USA
Pints and Perspectives
Event
Pints and Perspectives
Mar 5, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EST
195 Main St, Wakefield, RI 02879, USA
Lectures on Tap
Event
Lectures on Tap
Feb 18, 4:00 - 5:00 PM EST
456 Main St, South Kingstown, RI 02879, USA

Our website

https://web.uri.edu/gsa/

Contact information

[email protected]
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