Untold Stories Maryland
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Untold Stories Maryland

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Untold Stories Maryland

Our mission

Untold Stories Maryland honors pregnancy and infant loss by lifting up real stories and building community care. We support families through a support group, subsidized group therapy, care packages, and gatherings—so no one has to grieve alone.
Events
Events
Cheers to Charity Night at Lone Oak Farm Brewing
Event
Cheers to Charity Night at Lone Oak Farm Brewing
Jun 10, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney, MD 20832, USA
Get your tickets
Untold Stories Wave of Light 2026
Event
Untold Stories Wave of Light 2026
Oct 10, 4:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
Freedom Park 100 Raincliffe Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Untold Stories Maryland's Member Sign Up
Membership
Untold Stories Maryland's Member Sign Up
Our private Facebook group has always been the heart of the Untold Stories Maryland community, and that isn’t changing.As we look ahead to 2026, we’re also building an email list to support that community by sharing important updates and member-specific information in a more reliable way.Social media algorithms don’t always show every post or notification, and email allows us to reach members directly when it matters—whether that’s event details, reminders, registration links, or time-sensitive updates. Our emails will be thoughtful, low-volume, and focused on connection and care.Signing up simply gives you another way to stay informed and supported. We respect your inbox, your privacy, and your choice to engage in the way that feels best for you.
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Donate to Untold Stories Maryland
Donation
Donate to Untold Stories Maryland
Untold Stories Maryland exists to walk alongside families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss — because no one should have to grieve alone. As a volunteer-led support community, we provide connection, compassion, and comfort to parents and partners navigating some of life’s hardest moments.Your support fuels peer support groups, care packages, remembrance events, community education, and more — giving families a place to connect, be understood, and honor the babies they’ve lost. With your gift today, you are helping us:💛 Create safe spaces for healing — peer-to-peer support in both virtual and in-person settings.💛 Honor and remember every baby — with gatherings like our Wave of Light and other remembrance activities.💛 Provide tangible comfort — care packages, resources, and outreach for families when they need it most.💛 Grow awareness and connection — so more families can find the support they deserve.Every amount — whether it’s $25, $50, or beyond — makes a difference. Thank you for standing with Untold Stories and helping keep our community strong.
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Our website

https://www.untoldstoriesmaryland.com/

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