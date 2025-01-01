Donation

Serve One More Storytelling Fund

Help us get the word out and share stories that inspire others!Stories don’t just touch hearts—they change lives.Every story we tell inspires another—unfolding a movement of extreme service.True stories that ignite hope and remind us that God is still working through His church in real, tangible ways.While every dollar raised for our Project Fund goes directly to serving communities, we need your help to spread the word. That’s why we’ve created the Storytelling Fund, to capture and share these powerful stories through video and social media, inspiring even more people to join the movement.Why Your Support Matters:Every dollar helps us film, create, and distribute these incredible stories as they happen. These stories are seeds—sparking generosity, growing our mission, and encouraging others to give, volunteer, and serve their communities.Thank you for being part of this movement, your support is life changing!Serve One More is an initiative of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Upper Columbia Conference. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, your donations are tax-deductible. Rest assured, your information will be handled with care and used solely to support the continued success of our mission and initiatives.