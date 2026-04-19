Upper Fells Point Improvement Association Inc

Upper Fells Point Improvement Association Inc

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Our mission

The Upper Fells Point Improvement Association enhances community life by promoting neighborhood engagement, supporting local businesses, and organizing events that foster a vibrant, safe, and inclusive environment for all residents.
Past events
Past events
Bingo
Event
Bingo
Apr 19, 3:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1725 E Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA

Our website

https://www.upperfellspoint.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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