UPPER ST CLAIR CHORAL BOOSTERS ASSOCIATION INC
Subscribe
Our mission
The Upper St. Clair Choral Boosters Association supports and enhances the choral programs of Upper St. Clair schools, fostering musical excellence and providing resources for students to thrive in their artistic endeavors.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 May - Choir Banquet
May 19, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
Event
2026 May - Concert Candy Bouquets
May 13, 7:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Event
2026 Musical - Raffle Basket Tickets
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Feb - Concert Concessions
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.uscchoralboosters.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by