Upsilon Omicron Zeta South Bend Zetas

Upsilon Omicron Zeta South Bend Zetas

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Our mission

Upsilon Omicron Zeta South Bend Zetas empowers the community through scholarship, service, and wellness initiatives. We promote sisterhood and support educational, social, and economic growth in South Bend, fostering a healthier, more informed community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Fit and Finer
Feb 28, 11:00 - 1:00 PM EST
635 S Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601, USA
More ways to support us
Membership
Upsilon Omicron Zeta South Bend Zetas's Memberships
Join Upsilon Omicron Zeta South Bend Zetas as a member and help advance our work in service, scholarship, and sisterhood . Your membership supports local educational programs, health awareness events, and social justice initiatives in the South Bend community.As a member, you stay informed, engaged, and connected with women committed to purposeful action 🎉. Complete this form to confirm your membership and stand with us in empowering the next generation of leaders.
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Our website

https://www.southbendzetas.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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