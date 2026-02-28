Membership

Upsilon Omicron Zeta South Bend Zetas's Memberships

Join Upsilon Omicron Zeta South Bend Zetas as a member and help advance our work in service, scholarship, and sisterhood . Your membership supports local educational programs, health awareness events, and social justice initiatives in the South Bend community.As a member, you stay informed, engaged, and connected with women committed to purposeful action 🎉. Complete this form to confirm your membership and stand with us in empowering the next generation of leaders.