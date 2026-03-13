Upsilon Phi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Chapter, Inc.

Upsilon Phi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Chapter, Inc.

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Our mission

The Upsilon Phi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi, Inc. empowers registered and student nurses through professional development, community service, and cultural representation, fostering diversity and excellence in nursing across the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Events
Events
Southeast (SER) per capita ANNUAL ASSESSMENT
Event
Southeast (SER) per capita ANNUAL ASSESSMENT
Mar 13, 5:00 PM - May 29, 11:55 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Upsilon Phi Chapter Membership
Membership
Upsilon Phi Chapter Membership
Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated is a professional organization for registered professional nurses and student nurses (male and female) representing many cultures and diverse ethnic backgrounds. More than 8000 Registered Nurses and Student Nurses hold membership in Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated.There are graduate chapters and undergraduate chapters located in the United States, District of Columbia, and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Membership is by invitation.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/groups/291326608972782

Contact information

[email protected]
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