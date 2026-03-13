Upsilon Phi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Chapter, Inc.

Membership

Upsilon Phi Chapter Membership

Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated is a professional organization for registered professional nurses and student nurses (male and female) representing many cultures and diverse ethnic backgrounds. More than 8000 Registered Nurses and Student Nurses hold membership in Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated.There are graduate chapters and undergraduate chapters located in the United States, District of Columbia, and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Membership is by invitation.