Donation

Donate to Urban Male Network (UMN) to make a difference in the lives of young minority men

The Urban Male Network (UMN) is a mentoring program for minority men who live in an urban area. Through community service, personal and professional development, and mentorship programs we seek to eliminate barriers to success for minority men and provide positive male role models that have achieved personal, professional, and academic success. Currently, UMN have 7 locations in the Chicagoland area, where we serve over 140 young men in our program. This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to:- Support activities and seminars to expose our young men to career/educational opportunities. - Power community development in underserve communities on the south and west-side of Chicago.- Change the world by investing in our future leaders of tomorrow.