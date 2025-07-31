Urban Male Network
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Urban Male Network

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Urban Male Network

Our mission

Urban Male Network empowers young men of color through mentorship, education, and community engagement, fostering leadership and personal growth to create positive change in their lives and communities.
Events
Events
Marlon’s Backyard Birthday BBQ
Event
Marlon’s Backyard Birthday BBQ
May 23, 4:02 - 8:00 PM CDT
6500 S Carpenter St, Chicago, IL 60621, USA
Get your tickets
Event
UMN cooking classes
Jul 31 - May 26 | 7 dates & times
6500 S Carpenter St, Chicago, IL 60621, USA
Get your tickets
Food Is Medicine ( Cooking Class)
Event
Food Is Medicine ( Cooking Class)
May 5 - May 26 | 2 dates & times
6500 S Carpenter St, Chicago, IL 60621, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Help Us Open Doors: Atlanta College and Leadership Trip
Donation
Help Us Open Doors: Atlanta College and Leadership Trip
$3,800 of $3,500 goal
Donate today
Giving Tuesday
Donation
Giving Tuesday
$350 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
Donate to Urban Male Network (UMN) to make a difference in the lives of young minority men
Donation
Donate to Urban Male Network (UMN) to make a difference in the lives of young minority men
The Urban Male Network (UMN) is a mentoring program for minority men who live in an urban area. Through community service, personal and professional development, and mentorship programs we seek to eliminate barriers to success for minority men and provide positive male role models that have achieved personal, professional, and academic success. Currently, UMN have 7 locations in the Chicagoland area, where we serve over 140 young men in our program. This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to:- Support activities and seminars to expose our young men to career/educational opportunities. - Power community development in underserve communities on the south and west-side of Chicago.- Change the world by investing in our future leaders of tomorrow.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.urbanmalenetwork.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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