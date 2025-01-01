US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Bonhomme Richard Division

Membership

USNSCC BHR Division - Cadet Enrollment

Founded in 1958 and Congressionally chartered in 1962, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) is a nationwide organization with over 2,000 volunteers in 350 units serving over 7,000 cadets annually nationwide and in U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.Being a sea cadet fosters responsibility, productivity, and good citizenship. Sea Cadet membership offers a unique opportunity to sample military life without any obligation to join the armed forces. Cadets may qualify to enlist in the military at an advanced pay grade. Sea Cadets have also received ROTC scholarships and appointments to military academies. Whether interested in pursuing careers in uniformed services, trades, or the public and private sectors, we equip youth with essential skills, knowledge, and confidence for success. We emphasize patriotism, service, confidence, and physical readiness within a disciplined environment where cadets wear uniforms and work collaboratively in teams. Our cadet-led, adult-supervised program offers hands-on leadership opportunities to cadets. Through coaching and mentorship, we guide today's youth to become tomorrow's leaders.Quick summary of our unit-level payment options:New cadet enrollment (one-time, per cadet) - $400 (includes program and unit fees, uniforms and sea bag essentials). Cadet annual re-enrollment (every year, per cadet) - $200 (includes program and unit fees). New volunteer enrollment and annual re-enrollment (every year)- $50 (covers background check).