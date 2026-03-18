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USS Colorado FRG Shop

Welcome to our blanket fundraiser! Orders will be accepted until March 18th 2026. Run silent, run deep, sleep cozy! Make sure you enter 0 or leave the line blank for the Zeffy fee instead of 17%! There is no required fee for using Zeffy. Please note: There is an 18 space limit for personalization (not character) and there are no special characters allowed. Shipping is $5 per blanket for anyone not currently in Hawaii. We will have a few options for local pickup once the blankets come in. Thank you for your never ending supportUSS Colorado FRG