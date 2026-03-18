USS COLORADO FRG

USS COLORADO FRG

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Our mission

USS Colorado FRG supports the families of USS Colorado sailors by fostering community, providing resources, and organizing fundraisers like blanket sales to enhance family well-being and morale.
More ways to support us
USS Colorado FRG Shop
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USS Colorado FRG Shop
Welcome to our blanket fundraiser! Orders will be accepted until March 18th 2026. Run silent, run deep, sleep cozy! Make sure you enter 0 or leave the line blank for the Zeffy fee instead of 17%! There is no required fee for using Zeffy. Please note: There is an 18 space limit for personalization (not character) and there are no special characters allowed. Shipping is $5 per blanket for anyone not currently in Hawaii. We will have a few options for local pickup once the blankets come in. Thank you for your never ending supportUSS Colorado FRG
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Contact information

[email protected]
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