UTD American Marketing Association
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UTD American Marketing Association

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UTD American Marketing Association

Our mission

The UTD American Marketing Association empowers students through professional development, networking, and marketing education. We foster creativity and collaboration to prepare future leaders in the marketing field.
Past events
Past events
Matcha Pop-Up
Event
Matcha Pop-Up
Apr 16, 11:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
The Plinth, 800 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
UTD American Marketing Association Valentine's Fundraiser (1-800-VALENTINE)
Event
UTD American Marketing Association Valentine's Fundraiser (1-800-VALENTINE)
Feb 12, 11:00 - 4:00 PM CST
SU Mall, 800 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
More ways to support us
UTD American Marketing Association's Spring 2026 Membership
Membership
UTD American Marketing Association's Spring 2026 Membership
Join UT Dallas AMA and become a member today!Membership Fee: $15/semester
View membership

Our website

https://linktr.ee/ama_temoc

Contact information

[email protected]
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