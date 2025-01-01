V2R Foundation, Inc.

V2R Foundation, Inc.

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Our mission

V2R Foundation empowers social entrepreneurs by providing essential resources, connections, and opportunities to transform communities. We fuel visions for impactful change, supporting the next generation of changemakers to make a lasting difference.
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New American Dream Collective
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New American Dream Collective
The New American Dream CollectiveMissionA community of households collaboratively building generational wealth through our HIPE framework:Health - Physical, mental, and financial wellnessIncome - Diverse revenue streams and career developmentProperty - Strategic real estate and asset ownershipEducation - Knowledge acquisition and applicationCommunity ValuesCollective Uplift: Practicing Ujima by reinvesting knowledge and resourcesIntergenerational Impact: Building sustainable prosperity for future generationsAccessible Wisdom: Making financial education approachable for all household members
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Our website

https://www.heroesforhirellc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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