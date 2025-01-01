V2R Foundation, Inc.

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New American Dream Collective

The New American Dream CollectiveMissionA community of households collaboratively building generational wealth through our HIPE framework:Health - Physical, mental, and financial wellnessIncome - Diverse revenue streams and career developmentProperty - Strategic real estate and asset ownershipEducation - Knowledge acquisition and applicationCommunity ValuesCollective Uplift: Practicing Ujima by reinvesting knowledge and resourcesIntergenerational Impact: Building sustainable prosperity for future generationsAccessible Wisdom: Making financial education approachable for all household members