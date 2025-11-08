Membership

Valley Sportsman Club's Annual/Guest Membership

Welcome! We are looking forward to new and returning members to our community of firearms enthusiasts, supporters of firearms safety, and recreational shooting and trap at the Valley Sportsman's Club. Become a member today to support our Private Shooting Range Club near Buxton, ND. Your membership grants you access to use of the range but also directly supports our facility management. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our community.Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Thank you, Valley Sportsman's Club, Inc. Club Rules for the Range1. Always keep muzzle pointed in a safe direction.2. Always keep finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.3. Know your target and what is beyond.4. No littering.5. No glass.6. Police your trash and brass.7. Be courteous of other members using the range.8. Do NOT handle firearms at the firing line while others are down range.9. Tannerite® and other explosive targets/devices are prohibited without explicit permission from the Board.10. No hot Tracer or Incendiary rounds11. Do NOT damage or destroy Valley Sportsman’s Club gun range equipment or facilities.12. Alcohol or Drug use is not permitted.13. Do not use range while intoxicated.*Violation of Range Rules may result in disciplinary action ranging from verbal warning to legal action depending on the severity of the violation and Board discretion.