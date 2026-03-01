Valley Stars Basketball Academy empowers youth through basketball, promoting teamwork, discipline, and personal growth. We provide training and mentorship to help young athletes develop skills both on and off the court.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Valley Stars Game Raffle: Clippers vs. Spurs (April 2)
Feb 28, 5:00 PM - Mar 24, 10:05 PM PDT
Raffle
VOID - Valley Stars Raffle: Apr. 2 Clippers vs. Spurs
Feb 4, 8:00 AM - Mar 19, 5:00 PM PDT
Event
TEST EVENT
Aug 10, 12:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
17100 Superior St, Northridge, CA 91325, USA
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Valley Stars Volleyball Shop
Gear up with Valley Stars Volleyball Shop 🏐Buy your team shirt here!