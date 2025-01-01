Donation

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Vanguard Christian School aims to provide a quality education, accountability, and support in partnership with families as they fulfill the Biblical mandate to raise their children to know, obey, serve, and love God, resulting in young adults who graduate not only prepared for college, but also equipped for life. Your contributions go a long way in helping us provide:● Quality Education: Your gifts directly impact the quality of education we can offer. With your support, we can invest in quality teaching materials, technology, and resources to create a dynamic learning environmentthat empowers our students to thrive academically.● Faith-Based Education: Your contributions enable us to maintain a Bible-based curriculum and partner with parents in the discipleship of the students.● Extracurricular Opportunities: We believe that learning extends beyond the classroom. Your donations could help fund extracurricular activities such as arts, music, and community service, offering our studentswell-rounded opportunities for personal growth. Your generosity brings us one step closer to enabling our students to become well-rounded, self-governed leaders who apply the Word of God to every area of thought and life. Ready to Make an Impact?Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant impact on the lives of our students and the future of our community. Together, we can continue to inspire excellence and cultivate faith in the hearts and minds of our students.