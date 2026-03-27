Vaughn Parent Teacher Association 10 11 40
Subscribe
Our mission
The Vaughn Parent Teacher Association enhances student experiences by funding field trip support, classroom supplies, family fun nights and special celebrations, fostering a supportive educational environment for all children.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Night at the Rainiers
Jun 24, 5:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
2502 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA 98405, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
MOVE WITH KP- Vaughn!
$1,715 of $6,500 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by