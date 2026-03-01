Venture Church Burnet

Venture Church Burnet

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Our mission

Venture Church Burnet fosters faith and community through engaging youth ministries and outreach initiatives, encouraging spiritual growth and service. Their Chosen Youth Shop supports young hearts on their journey to a relationship with Jesus Christ.
Events
Events
Venture Church Burnet's Annual Raffle 2025
Raffle
Venture Church Burnet's Annual Raffle 2025
Mar 1, 4:00 PM - May 31, 5:00 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
Chosen Youth Shop
Shop
Chosen Youth Shop
Welcome to the Chosen Youth Shop!At Venture Church Burnet, we believe in nurturing both faith and community. Our youth shop offers Chosen Student Ministries merch, our active fundraiser packages, and general resources to support young hearts on their journey to relationship with Jesus Christ. Find items that resonate with your spiritual path as you support community outreach initiatives.Explore, engage, and be a part of something meaningful today. Each purchase helps us build a stronger community rooted in faith and service.
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Venture Church Store
Shop
Venture Church Store
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Venture Church Burnet
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Our website

https://www.venturebtx.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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