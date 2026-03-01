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Chosen Youth Shop

Welcome to the Chosen Youth Shop!At Venture Church Burnet, we believe in nurturing both faith and community. Our youth shop offers Chosen Student Ministries merch, our active fundraiser packages, and general resources to support young hearts on their journey to relationship with Jesus Christ. Find items that resonate with your spiritual path as you support community outreach initiatives.Explore, engage, and be a part of something meaningful today. Each purchase helps us build a stronger community rooted in faith and service.