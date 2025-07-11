Vermont Widows Sons Five Points Chapter Inc
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Vermont Widows Sons Five Points Chapter Inc
Our mission
Vermont Widows Sons Five Points Chapter fosters brotherhood among motorcycle enthusiasts, promoting community and support through events like the annual state gathering, where members connect, ride, and engage in local charitable activities.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
First Annual Men's Mental Health Ride
Jun 28, 12:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
1572 E Main St, Richmond, VT 05477, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Annual Vermont Widows Sons State Gathering
Jul 10, 4:00 PM - Jul 12, 10:00 AM EDT
115 Coffeehouse Rd, Killington, VT 05751, USA
Get your tickets
Contact information
[email protected]
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