Veteran College Grants
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Veteran College Grants

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Veteran College Grants

Our mission

Veteran College Grants empowers veterans and their families by providing scholarships and grants for education. Our mission is to support those who have served our country, helping them achieve their academic and career goals.
Past events
Past events
VCG - Battle of the Branches - Pickleball Tournament - June 3rd
Event
VCG - Battle of the Branches - Pickleball Tournament - June 3rd
Jun 3, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
210 Blue Heron Dr, Webster, TX 77598, USA
More ways to support us
VCG - Freedom 5K (Friendswood) - Donate or Register & Fundraise
Donation
VCG - Freedom 5K (Friendswood) - Donate or Register & Fundraise
$0 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
VCG Outfitters
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VCG Outfitters
Every purchase helps a veteran move closer to earning a college degree or trade certification.Proceeds support Veteran College Grants and help provide tuition assistance, books, and other educational expenses for veterans and their families.Support the mission in two ways:Become a monthly financial partner at $5, $10, or $20 per month and receive the hat free or Donate $35 to the mission at this shop. Visit: www.veterancollegegrants.org to support the mission monthly.All hats are hand delivered or picked up in the local Houston area. Hats can also be mailed USPS and shipped within 48 hours. Stand behind American heroes through education, opportunity, and support.
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Our website

https://www.veterancollegegrants.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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