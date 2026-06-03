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VCG Outfitters

Every purchase helps a veteran move closer to earning a college degree or trade certification.Proceeds support Veteran College Grants and help provide tuition assistance, books, and other educational expenses for veterans and their families.Support the mission in two ways:Become a monthly financial partner at $5, $10, or $20 per month and receive the hat free or Donate $35 to the mission at this shop. Visit: www.veterancollegegrants.org to support the mission monthly.All hats are hand delivered or picked up in the local Houston area. Hats can also be mailed USPS and shipped within 48 hours. Stand behind American heroes through education, opportunity, and support.