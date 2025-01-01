Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Pennsylvania

Event

Invoice for Veteran/Service Member Banner ($200)

Use this link to pay for a confirmed Saxonburg banner (request and photo submitted and confirmed). Payment is required before we send the banners to print. Our goal is to print and display the banners before Memorial Day, and prompt payment will help achieve that goal!If you prefer to pay by check:Payable to Saxonburg VFW Post 7376Amount: $200 (Per Banner)Memo: Your Veteran's Name*(If you are paying for multiple banners and can't fit the names please include a note with all names)Drop off or mail to: Commander Kevin Criswell, 572 West Main Street Saxonburg PAThe Bar opens at 12PM every day except Sunday, when we open at 1pm.Thank you!!