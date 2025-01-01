Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Pennsylvania
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Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Pennsylvania

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Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Pennsylvania

Our mission

VFW Post 7376 supports veterans who served in conflict and community projects and events to ensure they receive the recognition and help they deserve for their overseas service.
Events
Events
Saxonburg VFW Post 7376 Annual Golf Outing - June 6, 2026
Event
Saxonburg VFW Post 7376 Annual Golf Outing - June 6, 2026
Jun 6, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
839 Ekastown Rd, Sarver, PA 16055, USA
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More ways to support us
VFW Post 7376, Saxonburg PA
Donation
VFW Post 7376, Saxonburg PA
Support the veterans of Saxonburg, PA by contributing to VFW Post 7376. You may use this page to pay for the Annual Golf outing or submit a donation directly aids those who have served in foreign conflicts, ensuring they receive essential assistance and recognition.Your contributions help:Support community programs for veterans and their families, including the Main Street Banner Project, Veterans Day and Vietnam Veterans Day meals.Offset membership costs for local veterans.Honor veterans through parades and memorial services.Join us in fostering a supportive community that values its veterans. Together, we can uphold the legacy of those who serve.
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Invoice for Veteran/Service Member Banner ($200)
Event
Invoice for Veteran/Service Member Banner ($200)
Use this link to pay for a confirmed Saxonburg banner (request and photo submitted and confirmed). Payment is required before we send the banners to print. Our goal is to print and display the banners before Memorial Day, and prompt payment will help achieve that goal!If you prefer to pay by check:Payable to Saxonburg VFW Post 7376Amount: $200 (Per Banner)Memo: Your Veteran's Name*(If you are paying for multiple banners and can't fit the names please include a note with all names)Drop off or mail to: Commander Kevin Criswell, 572 West Main Street Saxonburg PAThe Bar opens at 12PM every day except Sunday, when we open at 1pm.Thank you!!
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Our website

https://vfw7376.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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