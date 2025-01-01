Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Pennsylvania

VFW Post 7376, Saxonburg PA
Support the veterans of Saxonburg, PA by contributing to VFW Post 7376. You may use this page to pay for the Annual Golf outing or submit a donation directly aids those who have served in foreign conflicts, ensuring they receive essential assistance and recognition.Your contributions help:Support community programs for veterans and their families, including the Main Street Banner Project, Veterans Day and Vietnam Veterans Day meals.Offset membership costs for local veterans.Honor veterans through parades and memorial services.Join us in fostering a supportive community that values its veterans. Together, we can uphold the legacy of those who serve.