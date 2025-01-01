Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States New Haven post 12150
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Our mission
VFW New Haven Post 12150 supports veterans of overseas conflicts through advocacy, community building, and events that foster camaraderie and honor their service. They aim to strengthen the veteran community and address their unique needs.
Events
Events
Event
VFW New Haven's 1st Annual Mess Night
Jun 5, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
1533 State St, New Haven, CT 06511, USA
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Our website
https://vfwnewhaven.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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