Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6051
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Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6051
Our mission
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6051 supports local veterans through community engagement and fundraising efforts, ensuring they receive the assistance and recognition they deserve for their service and sacrifices.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
VFW Veteran Christmas Raffle 2025
Dec 3, 7:00 - 8:00 PM MST
Raffle
VFW Veteran Christmas Raffle 2023
Jul 4, 9:30 AM - Dec 6, 8:30 AM MST
Our website
https://www.vfw.org/find-a-post
Contact information
[email protected]
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