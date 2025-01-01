VFS-FCC Electric Aircraft Symposium (EAS)
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Our mission
The VFS-FCC Electric Aircraft Symposium advances electric aviation through collaboration, innovation, and education, fostering a sustainable future in vertical flight technology for industry professionals and enthusiasts.
Events
Events
Event
Electric Aircraft Symposium 2026
Jul 18, 8:00 AM - Jul 19, 5:00 PM EDT
800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901, USA
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Event
EAS 2026 Partnership
Jul 18, 8:00 AM - Jul 19, 5:00 PM EDT
800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901, USA
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Event
EAS 2026 Sponsorships & Exhibits
Jul 18, 8:00 AM - Jul 19, 5:00 PM EDT
800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901, USA
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Our website
https://fcc.vtol.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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