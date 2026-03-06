Villa Montessori School
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Our mission
Villa Montessori School fosters a nurturing environment that encourages children's natural curiosity and love for learning through a Montessori approach, promoting academic excellence, creativity, and social responsibility in a diverse community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Shrek the Musical Jr.
Mar 5 - Mar 6
| 2 dates & times
1202 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Our website
https://www.villamontessori.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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