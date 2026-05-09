Village To Village Inc
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Our mission
Village To Village Inc empowers communities through sustainable development, focusing on education, health, and economic growth. They aim to uplift villages by providing resources and support to foster self-sufficiency and improve quality of life.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mother's Day Brunch + Flower Bar
May 9, 10:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
2393 N E Side Hwy, Elkton, VA 22827, USA
Event
Cake, Canvas & Coffee
Mar 21, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
1925 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, USA
Our website
https://hope4villages.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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