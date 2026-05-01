virginia fellowship church
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Our mission
Virginia Fellowship Church fosters a vibrant community centered on faith, discipleship, and service. We aim to empower individuals through spiritual growth, connection, and outreach, creating a welcoming environment for all to explore their faith.
Events
Events
Event
(EC)Virginia Fellowship Church Retreat
May 29, 8:00 PM - May 31, 2:00 PM EDT
11 Tabernacle Way, Falling Waters, WV 25419, USA
Get your tickets
Event
휄로쉽 투게더
May 29, 8:00 PM - May 31, 3:00 PM EDT
11 Tabernacle Way, Falling Waters, WV 25419, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.fellowshipva.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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