Virtuous Future And Legacy Corp
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Our mission
Virtuous Future and Legacy Corp empowers women and children in crisis by providing safe housing, trauma-informed care, and life skills support. We aim to restore dignity and rebuild futures for survivors of trafficking, violence, and homelessness.
More ways to support us
Donation
Provide a Dignity Bag for Women in Crisis
$275 of $2,500 goal
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Our website
https://www.virtuousfutureandlegacy.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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