Vishnupadam

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Akṣayam - Sounding the Eternal

Vishnu Sahasranāma Pārāyaṇam & Vidhushi Swarātmika ConcertOn the Sacred Occasion of Akṣaya Tṛtīyā📅 April 19th | 🕑 2:00 PM onwards @ OM Hindu Community Center 240, Boston road Billerica, MAWith the divine blessings of Śrī Mahāviṣṇu, and on the auspicious occasion of Akṣaya Tṛtīyā, we are humbly organizing a Vishnu Sahasranāma collective Pārāyaṇam, followed by a spiritually uplifting concert by Vidhushi Swarātmika, to mark the inauguration of our new Satsang.As part of this sacred Sankalpam, we pray for the continued growth of the Satsang, the well-being of all devotees, and peace and harmony for the world. With this prayerful intention, we sincerely seek the participation of at least 108 devotees and students to join in the Vishnu Sahasranāma Pārāyaṇam.Through this collective chanting of the divine names of Śrī Mahāviṣṇu, we hope to create an atmosphere filled with devotion and spiritual vibrations. This will be followed by a devotional Swarātmika concert, where bhakti and classical music beautifully come together.We most respectfully invite students, devotees, and families to kindly grace this sacred occasion and be part of this humble beginning. Your presence and participation will greatly bless this Sankalpam and make the inauguration spiritually auspicious.To Signup For Vishnu Sahasranamam ChantingAll are most welcome.With humble prayers for divine grace,Akṣayam Team