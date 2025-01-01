Vishnupadam
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Our mission

Our mission at Vishnupadam is to create a vibrant spiritual community that nurtures Hindu traditions, supports cultural learning, and brings people together through sacred rituals, music, discourse, and service to society.

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Akṣayam - Sounding the Eternal
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Akṣayam - Sounding the Eternal
Vishnu Sahasranāma Pārāyaṇam & Vidhushi Swarātmika ConcertOn the Sacred Occasion of Akṣaya Tṛtīyā📅 April 19th | 🕑 2:00 PM onwards @ OM Hindu Community Center 240, Boston road Billerica, MAWith the divine blessings of Śrī Mahāviṣṇu, and on the auspicious occasion of Akṣaya Tṛtīyā, we are humbly organizing a Vishnu Sahasranāma collective Pārāyaṇam, followed by a spiritually uplifting concert by Vidhushi Swarātmika, to mark the inauguration of our new Satsang.As part of this sacred Sankalpam, we pray for the continued growth of the Satsang, the well-being of all devotees, and peace and harmony for the world. With this prayerful intention, we sincerely seek the participation of at least 108 devotees and students to join in the Vishnu Sahasranāma Pārāyaṇam.Through this collective chanting of the divine names of Śrī Mahāviṣṇu, we hope to create an atmosphere filled with devotion and spiritual vibrations. This will be followed by a devotional Swarātmika concert, where bhakti and classical music beautifully come together.We most respectfully invite students, devotees, and families to kindly grace this sacred occasion and be part of this humble beginning. Your presence and participation will greatly bless this Sankalpam and make the inauguration spiritually auspicious.To Signup For Vishnu Sahasranamam ChantingAll are most welcome.With humble prayers for divine grace,Akṣayam Team
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Viṣṇupādam - Join Us in Building a Sacred Legacy
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Viṣṇupādam - Join Us in Building a Sacred Legacy
Namaskāram,Beloved Devotees and Respected Families,With divine grace and humble reverence, we are blessed to share a sacred vision:The establishment of Viṣṇupādam — a holy spiritual center inspired by the sanctity of the revered Viṣṇupādam, dedicated exclusively to the performance of ancestral rites and offerings.This sacred space will be devoted to time-honored Vedic and ancestral rituals, preserving tradition with dignity and devotion.For countless Hindu families across New England, the need for a permanent and consecrated place to honor and serve our ancestors has long been felt. In particular, performing these sacred rites during harsh winter conditions—often in garages or temporary spaces—can be challenging and difficult for families.Viṣṇupādam seeks to fulfill this important spiritual need by offering a serene and sanctified environment where श्रद्धा (devotion), gratitude, and sacred duty come together in service of our forefathers.We humbly seek your blessings and support in bringing this noble vision to life.
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Our website

https://www.hinduheritagehub.org/

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[email protected]

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