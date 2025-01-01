VIVA Inclusive Migrant Network

VIVA Inclusive Migrant Network

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Our mission

VIVA Inclusive Migrant Network empowers migrant communities in Oregon through advocacy, education, and support, fostering inclusivity and social justice for all immigrants.
More ways to support us
Donate To United With Francisco Campaign
Donation
Donate To United With Francisco Campaign
Donate to United With Francisco Campaign Thank you for considering a donation to United With Francisco Campaign. Your generosity plays a vital role in helping Francisco Aguirre cover his legal fees and other expenses related to his immigration case.Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us ensure that Francisco has the resources he needs to navigate this challenging process. Your support can make a significant difference in his journey toward justice and stability.Join us in our mission to support Francisco and protect his rights. Together, we can make a lasting impact!Thank you for your support!
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Donate to the Migrant Safety net fund.
Donation
Donate to the Migrant Safety net fund.
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At VIVA Inclusive Migrant Network, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help cover legal fees for migrant families..Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Donate To Our Organization To Help Empower Our communities In OR
Donation
Donate To Our Organization To Help Empower Our communities In OR
Empower Oregon's communities with your support. When you contribute to the (VIVA), Inclusive Migrant Network you are helping the movement of people who stand with and fight for at-risk members of our society. VIVA advances justice for immigrants by providing tools for empowerment and leadership in their communities while defending themselves against unscrupulous anti-immigrant policies, and ICE raids. We work to provide safe spaces for communities, we create change from the bottom up because when you empower the most at-risk communities and build policies to protect them, all members of society benefit and become empowered as well.
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Our website

https://www.oregonviva.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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