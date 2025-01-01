Donation

Donate To Our Organization To Help Empower Our communities In OR

Empower Oregon's communities with your support. When you contribute to the (VIVA), Inclusive Migrant Network you are helping the movement of people who stand with and fight for at-risk members of our society. VIVA advances justice for immigrants by providing tools for empowerment and leadership in their communities while defending themselves against unscrupulous anti-immigrant policies, and ICE raids. We work to provide safe spaces for communities, we create change from the bottom up because when you empower the most at-risk communities and build policies to protect them, all members of society benefit and become empowered as well.