Voices of Legacy Booster Club, Inc

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2026 Spring Concert Program Ads

Celebrate our 2026 Spring Concert by reserving space in the commemorative program 🎵. Use this form to purchase ads, shout-outs, or acknowledgments that highlight your student, choir section, or supportive business.Your contribution directly supports Legacy Choirs through the Voices of Legacy Booster Club, helping provide music, costumes, travel, and expanded performance opportunities for our singers.If you have not done so already, please complete the Google Form to submit your photos and superlatives.