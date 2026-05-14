Voices of Legacy Booster Club, Inc

Voices of Legacy Booster Club, Inc

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Our mission

Voices of Legacy Booster Club, Inc. supports and promotes the Legacy Choir, fostering musical talent and community engagement through events, mentorship, and celebration of achievements, enriching the lives of young musicians.
Past events
Past events
Back Order 25-26 Choir Program
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Back Order 25-26 Choir Program
May 14, 4:00 PM - May 15, 10:00 PM CDT
2025-26 Spring Concert Program
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2025-26 Spring Concert Program
May 14, 4:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
2026 Legacy Choir Banquet
Event
2026 Legacy Choir Banquet
May 9, 6:00 PM - May 13, 11:00 PM CDT
1263 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063, USA
2026 Spring Concert Program Ads
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2026 Spring Concert Program Ads
Apr 20, 4:00 PM - May 5, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
2026 Spring Concert Program Ads
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2026 Spring Concert Program Ads
Celebrate our 2026 Spring Concert by reserving space in the commemorative program 🎵. Use this form to purchase ads, shout-outs, or acknowledgments that highlight your student, choir section, or supportive business.Your contribution directly supports Legacy Choirs through the Voices of Legacy Booster Club, helping provide music, costumes, travel, and expanded performance opportunities for our singers.If you have not done so already, please complete the Google Form to submit your photos and superlatives.
Learn more

Our website

https://legacychoirs.weebly.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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