Voyager Booster Club

Voyager Booster Club

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Our mission

The Voyager Booster Club supports Voyager Elementary by celebrating and appreciating staff through initiatives like Staff Appreciation Week, fostering a community that values the dedication of educators who inspire and uplift students.
Past events
Past events
Family Canvas Painting Art Night
Event
Family Canvas Painting Art Night
Apr 9 - Apr 30 | 4 dates & times
14509 Byron Rd, Byron, MI 48418, USA
More ways to support us
Staff Appreciation Gift Cards
Custom
Staff Appreciation Gift Cards
We’re excited to celebrate our incredible staff during Staff Appreciation Week! Every day, they go above and beyond—giving their time, energy, and hearts to support, encourage, and inspire our students. Their dedication truly makes Voyager Elementary a special place.Staff Appreciation Week is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back and show just how much we appreciate all that they do. We are collecting donations to provide gift cards for all of our staff as a small token of our gratitude.If you’re able to contribute, any amount is greatly appreciated.Thank you for helping us make Staff Appreciation Week extra special for those who give so much every day! 💚💛💚💛
Learn more
Voyager Fun Run 2026
Donation
Voyager Fun Run 2026
$11,305 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.zeffy.com/en-us/ticketing/staff-appreciation-gift-cards

Contact information

[email protected]
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