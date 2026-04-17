Voyager Booster Club

Custom

Staff Appreciation Gift Cards

We’re excited to celebrate our incredible staff during Staff Appreciation Week! Every day, they go above and beyond—giving their time, energy, and hearts to support, encourage, and inspire our students. Their dedication truly makes Voyager Elementary a special place.Staff Appreciation Week is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back and show just how much we appreciate all that they do. We are collecting donations to provide gift cards for all of our staff as a small token of our gratitude.If you’re able to contribute, any amount is greatly appreciated.Thank you for helping us make Staff Appreciation Week extra special for those who give so much every day! 💚💛💚💛