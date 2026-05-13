Wallace Flower Project

Wallace Flower Project

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Our mission

The Wallace Flower Project enhances community spaces by promoting local gardening and floral initiatives. Through workshops and events, they foster creativity, connection, and environmental stewardship, bringing beauty and greenery to the community.
Past events
Past events
Houseplant Bingo
Event
Houseplant Bingo
May 12, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
419 Cedar St, Wallace, ID 83873, USA
Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop
Event
Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop
Apr 14, 6:00 PM - Apr 18, 8:00 PM PDT
419 Cedar St, Wallace, ID 83873, USA

Our website

https://growwallace.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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