Wallace Flower Project
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Our mission
The Wallace Flower Project enhances community spaces by promoting local gardening and floral initiatives. Through workshops and events, they foster creativity, connection, and environmental stewardship, bringing beauty and greenery to the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Houseplant Bingo
May 12, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
419 Cedar St, Wallace, ID 83873, USA
Event
Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop
Apr 14, 6:00 PM - Apr 18, 8:00 PM PDT
419 Cedar St, Wallace, ID 83873, USA
Our website
https://growwallace.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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