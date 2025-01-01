Membership

Walnut Beach Association - Become a Sponsor Today!

The Walnut Beach Association is a 501(c)(3) organization of dedicated residents and neighbors of the greater Walnut Beach Community. We are committed to making Walnut Beach the best place in Connecticut to live, work and visit.Our mission is reflected through our many events and causes... •Annual Free Summer Concert Series •The Joe Garbus Scholarships Fund for Local Students •Monthly Summer Beach Cleanups •Summer Acoustic Patio Sessions featuring local musical talent •Government outreach •Public meetings featuring political candidates •Donations to local food banks, homeless shelters and animal shelters •Efforts at local historic and environmental preservation •Annual Holiday Party •...and more!These efforts require a great deal of effort and funding. One of our most critical avenues of support is to offer sponsorships from local and regional business who share in our commitment to the community. As a sponsor, business receive... •Recognition of our appreciation on our Website and Social Media, along with business contact information. •A year-long membership in the Walnut Beach Association. • • •We greatly appreciate your consideration of supporting the Walnut Beach Association. If you have any questions please reach out to __________________.PLEASE NOTE: Upon checkout, you may be asked if you'd like to leave an additional donation, or a fee to cover transaction costs. This is optional, and the WBA does not receive any of these funds. This is included by the Zeffy service to help offset their cost of operations and to support their mission of assisting non-profits.