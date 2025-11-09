Shop

Spring 2026 Registration Fees

Welcome to the Spring 2026 Registration for Warehouse Productions. By enrolling, you are not just joining a program—you’re stepping into a community where creativity and confidence thrive. Our musical theatre and hip hop classes are crafted to empower youth and individuals from all walks of life, fostering personal growth through artistic expression.Your registration fee supports our mission to bring diverse, inclusive arts experiences to underserved communities. We’re excited to have you on this journey with us. Thank you for choosing to nurture creativity and connection.