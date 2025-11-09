Warehouse Productions
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Warehouse Productions

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Warehouse Productions

Our mission

Warehouse Productions empowers youth through the performing arts, providing creative opportunities and scholarships. They foster talent and confidence in young performers, enriching the community with engaging shows and educational programs.
Events
Events
Broadway Camp
Event
Broadway Camp
Jun 8, 9:00 AM - Jun 12, 12:00 PM EDT
14722 Village Square Pl, Midlothian, VA 23112, USA
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Protege Show Choir Camp
Jun 15, 9:00 AM - Jun 19, 6:00 PM EDT
1600 Learning Pl Loop, Midlothian, VA 23114, USA
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K-Pop Show Choir Camp
Event
K-Pop Show Choir Camp
Jun 29, 9:00 AM - Jul 2, 4:00 PM EDT
1800 Judes Ferry Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139, USA
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Youth Musical Theatre Workshop Camp
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Youth Musical Theatre Workshop Camp
Jul 13, 9:00 AM - Jul 25, 4:00 PM EDT
14722 Village Square Pl, Midlothian, VA 23112, USA
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More ways to support us
SUPPORT OUR MISSION
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SUPPORT OUR MISSION
$2,829 of $10,000 goal
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Spring 2026 Registration Fees
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Spring 2026 Registration Fees
Welcome to the Spring 2026 Registration for Warehouse Productions. By enrolling, you are not just joining a program—you’re stepping into a community where creativity and confidence thrive. Our musical theatre and hip hop classes are crafted to empower youth and individuals from all walks of life, fostering personal growth through artistic expression.Your registration fee supports our mission to bring diverse, inclusive arts experiences to underserved communities. We’re excited to have you on this journey with us. Thank you for choosing to nurture creativity and connection.
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Our website

https://warehouseproductions.org/

Contact information

[email protected]; [email protected]

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