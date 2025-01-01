Warrior Transition

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Sponsor PENREN Reunion

Event OverviewThe PENREN Reunion is a three-day event scheduled for September 9-11, 2026, designed to reconnect participants, foster camaraderie, and reflect on the lasting impact of the Pentagon Renovation. This reunion will bring together a community of professionals who contributed to rebuilding and modernizing the Pentagon, creating an opportunity to celebrate their shared legacy.Day 1: September 9th, 2026 – Welcome Happy HourKick off the reunion with a warm welcome happy hour at the luxurious Pentagon Ritz-Carlton. Attendees will reconnect with old colleagues and forge new bonds in a relaxed, festive atmosphere.Day 2: September 10th, 2026 – Golf Scramble, Pentagon Tours, and Evening ReceptionStart the day with a lively golf scramble, fostering camaraderie and friendly competition. Follow with exclusive guided tours of the Pentagon, revisiting the site of your impactful work. The day concludes with an elegant evening reception at the Ritz-Carlton, featuring a delightful dinner and live entertainment to celebrate the PENREN legacy.Day 3: September 11th, 2026 – 9/11 Memorial and FarewellOn September 11, join us for a poignant visit to the Pentagon Memorial to honor and reflect. The reunion will close with heartfelt goodbyes, celebrating the enduring PENREN family bond.This event not only commemorates the hard work of the PENREN team but also aligns with themes of resilience, innovation, and public service—values that resonate deeply in today's world.