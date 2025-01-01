Washington County Community Foundation
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Washington County Community Foundation

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Washington County Community Foundation

Our mission

The Washington County Community Foundation mission is to engage people, build resources, and strengthen our community.
More ways to support us
Support our community by giving through the Washington County Community Foundation
Donation
Support our community by giving through the Washington County Community Foundation
🌟 Be the change in Washington County! 🌟At Washington County Community Foundation, we believe that generosity—big or small—creates ripples of change. Your gift doesn’t just fund programs; it fuels dreams, lifts neighbors, and strengthens the place we call home.Every dollar you give is a step toward a brighter future—a future where families thrive, students succeed, and our community grows stronger together.Thank you for believing in Washington County and being a part of something bigger. Your generosity makes all the difference!
Donate today
Thank you for helping a child learn to read!
Donation
Thank you for helping a child learn to read!
You are giving kids a ticket to explore faraway lands, discover new ideas, and dream big!
Donate today
Washington County Community Foundation's Membership Dues
Membership
Washington County Community Foundation's Membership Dues
Your membership dues help strengthen Washington County by supporting local grants, scholarships, and programs that keep our community thriving 🤝.By renewing or starting your membership, you’re connecting people who care with causes that matter right here at home. Thank you for investing in neighbors, nonprofits, and future community leaders 🌱.
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Our website

https://www.wccf.biz/

Contact information

[email protected]
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