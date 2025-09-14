The Washington Unified Education Foundation empowers students by providing educational grants and scholarships, supporting academic success within the Washington Unified School District to nurture future leaders in the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
2025 WUEF Fundraising Event
Sep 13, 5:00 - 11:00 PM PDT
172 W Jefferson Ave, Fresno, CA 93706
More ways to support us
Shop
WUSD Appreal
Welcome to the WUSD Shop. Every purchase directly supports the Washington Unified Education Foundation (WUEF) and its mission to fund student scholarships for graduating seniors.100% of funds raised go directly toward student scholarships.